Akasa Air launches Agartala-Bengaluru flight

Agartala, Oct 21 Akasa Air, India's newest airline, on Friday launched its daily flight services in the Agartala-Bengaluru route, via Guwahati.

A total of 107 passengers boarded the maiden flight, which was flagged-off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a simple ceremony at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport.

Tripura Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MBB Airport Director K. C. Meena among others were present in the ceremony.

According to Akasa Air co-founder Belson Coutinho, the airliner, which completed 75 days of commercial operations on Friday, is a low cost start-up and currently operates 7 aircraft to 17 different destinations and the process is on to procure 10 more aircraft.

