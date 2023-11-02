Akshay Oberoi makes animated debut in stop motion capture film 'Kamathipura'

Mumbai, Nov 2 Actor Akshay Oberoi is set to make an entry into the world of animation by lending his voice to a stop motion picture titled 'Kamathipura'.

Describing the innovative technology used in the film, Akshay said, "Working on this motion capture film was an incredible journey. The technology behind it is cutting-edge, and the end result is truly captivating."

"Working on a project that brings to life the magical creatures of Mumbai's underbelly has been a truly special experience."

He further added:"We donned specially designed helmets and gear, moving within a designated space, while the video camera captured our movements. This data was then used to create the mesmerizing animation sequences that you'll see on screen."

"It's a technique that's been used to great effect in Hollywood productions like 'Lord of the Rings', 'Happy Feet', 'The Adventures of Tin Tin and 'Planet of the Apes', among many others."

Based on the anthology book 'Magical Creatures of Mumbai's Underbelly' by Sneha Sapru, the film is a visual extravaganza helmed by director Aayushman Pandey.

The project originated with the aim of creating an Indian series in the vein of the popular 'Love Death + Robots' animated series, currently streaming on Netflix.

Akshay Oberoi delves into the intriguing role of Dev, a character thrust into a world of mystery and enchantment.

"Dev's journey begins when his boss sends him to Kamathipura, Mumbai's famed red light district, for what he thinks will be a night of revelry. Little does he know that the person he encounters in the brothel, portrayed by Priya Shroff, is no ordinary being but a creature fashioned in the image of Poseidon."

