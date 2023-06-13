Al-Qadir Trust Case: NAB summons former Pak PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 13 : Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in a Pound 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case to record her statement, The News International reported.

The News International is an English-language newspaper in Pakistan.

Initially, Bushra Bibi was summoned by the NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7. But later, she sought an extension till June 8 with her husband. The CIT directed her to appear before the investigators on June 13.

The NAB team issued a notice to Imran Khan's wife for her appearance on June 13 in Lahore, as per The News International.

According to The News International, earlier, when Bushan Bibi was summoned by the CIT, she penned her reply, dismissing the NAB's allegations as baseless. She also said that does not have any information about the NCA settlement case.

Earlier, the NAB, Rawalpindi summoned Bushra Bibi on June 7 to record her statement as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust in the Pound 190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the PTI chief and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from a real estate firm for legalising PKR 50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government, as per The News International report.

Furthermore, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were also charged in a fraud case filed at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station for creating "fake receipts" in the sale of official items on June 7, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

