Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting on mass graves in Gaza

Dubai [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Algeria has called for a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council next Tuesday to discuss the mass graves discovered in the Gaza Strip, according to the Algeria Press Service.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was necessary to grant immediate access to the sites of mass graves in Gaza to independent investigators with forensic expertise. (ANI/WAM)

