All Indian women platoon land in Abyei for UN peacekeeping mission

The UN mission in Abyei on Monday welcomed the deployment of the single largest all-women platoon of peacekeepers from India, saying that the Indian battalion plays a valuable role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"All-women platoon from #India recently deployed to UNISFA, has arrived in Abyei and is deployed in Rumajak and Dokura in sector center. Indian battalion plays a valuable role in maintaining peace and stability in Abyei," the UN mission tweeted.

The all-women platoon, which was welcomed by UNISFA, will join forces serving in Abyei, reaffirming India's continued commitment to the implementation UN mandate in the region.

"UNISFA is excited to welcome the deployment of the single largest all-women platoon of peacekeepers in recent years from India. They join @IndBatt serving in Abyei. The deployment reaffirms India's continued commitment to implementation UNISFA mandate," the mission said in another tweet.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he is pleased to see the largest contingent of women peacekeepers from India arriving in Abyei where they will be serving for peace with UNISFA.

"Pleased to see the largest contingent of women peacekeepers from India arriving in Abyei where they will be #ServingForPeace with UNISFA. More #WomenInPeacekeeping means more efficient operations and they help better reflect the people we serve," Lacroix tweeted.

As per the UN mandate, the UNISFA strengthens the capacity of the Abyei Police Service (APS) by providing support, including personnel training, and coordinating with the APS on matters of law and order.

It monitors and verifies the redeployment of armed forces from the Abyei Area in accordance with the June 20, 2011 Agreement and participates in relevant Abyei Area bodies as stipulated in the Agreement.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was established through the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1990 of June 27, 2011. Resolution 1990 made provision for the deployment of 4,200 Ethiopian troops to provide security and protect civilians under imminent threat of violence in the disputed border region.

( With inputs from ANI )

