As Taliban rulers are trying hard for international recognition of their reinstated Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Taliban's Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai has said that they have completed all preconditions for recognition and now is the time for the international community to come forward and recognize the outfit, local media reported.

Speaking at a convention in Paktia province, Stanekzai said that security, rule of law, and full control over Afghanistan's borders are the major preconditions for recognitions that have been met by the Taliban, Khaama press reported.

It further reported that the Deputy FM who was also a key member of the Taliban's negotiating team during the US-Taliban talks said, they have been busy negotiating with the US and European countries for months and the talks are yet to be finished.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

( With inputs from ANI )

