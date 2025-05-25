All-party delegation from India visits Guyana to strengthen ties, address terrorism

Georgetown [Guyana], May 25 : An all-party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by MP Shashi Tharoor, is visiting the Cooperative Republic of Guyana from May 25-27 to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

https://x.com/IndiainGuyana/status/1926480708953878603

The delegation includes Sarfraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Murli Deora, Tejasvi Lakya Suryanaryana, and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

During the visit, the delegation will interact with Guyanese leadership, key interlocutors from the media, the Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Guyana. Their engagements aim to underline India's strong message of unity and brotherhood, as well as the nation's collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism. The delegation will also join the 59th Independence Day celebrations hosted by the Government of Guyana in Berbice on May 25.

While one section of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Tharoor visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York, Sarfaraz Ahmad and Tejasvi Surya arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, after a 30-hour journey. Tejasvi Surya's team shared, "Guyana holds a special place in India's foreign relations, with nearly 40 per cent of its population being of Indian origin. Under the leadership of PM Shri NarendraModi Ji, our longstanding ties have only strengthened over the past decade."

https://x.com/IndiainGuyana/status/1926520758689206605

The Indian Embassy in Guayana posted on X: "High Commissioner Dr. Amit Telang welcomed Hon'ble Members of Parliament, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad and Shri Tejasvi Suryanarayana Lakya, on their arrival in Guyana as part of an All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation."

Reflecting the broader diplomatic objective of the visit, Surya's team added, "This visit by the All-Party delegation carries with it India's earnest appeal for global solidarity against Pakistan-backed terrorism. We look forward to meaningful dialogue and deeper cooperation."

"It is also a privilege to participate in Guyana's Independence Day celebrations and stand with our friends on this significant occasion. Let us walk together in the pursuit of peace, progress, and shared prosperity," the statement said.

The visit highlights the enduring ties between India and Guyana and reinforces India's message of peace, unity, and cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor