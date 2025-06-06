All party-delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], June 6 : The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Berlin on Thursday (local time) to convey India's "resolute and united" stand against terrorism. India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, welcomed the nine-member delegation in Berlin.

In a post shared on X, Indian Embassy in Germany stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon'ble MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Berlin on June 5, 2025. Amb @AjitVGupte welcomed the 9-member delegation, which will convey India's united and resolute stand against terrorism."

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Berlin on June 5, 2025. Amb @AjitVGupte welcomed the 9-member delegation, which will convey India’s united and resolute stand against terrorism. ****** Die parteiübergreifende… pic.twitter.com/K5WEa2oZoY — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) June 5, 2025

The delegation arrived in Germany as part of the Government of India's ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor and "unwavering adherence" to zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

During their stay in Germany from June 5-7, the delegation will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the German Parliament (Bundestag) and Federal Foreign Office of Germany and key representatives from think tanks and Indian community in Germany, according to Indian Embassy in Germany statement.

United in the Fight Against Terrorism! An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad to visit Berlin, Germany from June 5-7, 2025. Read Press Announcement here 👇https://t.co/ZyPyWUrEEf@rsprasad@PurandeswariBJP@GulamAliKhatana… pic.twitter.com/ah7x5V7g05 — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) June 5, 2025

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT,) AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium. Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said they raised strong concerns about terrorism during their visit to Brussels and generals of Pakistan "run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition", which is a "threat" to democracy and humanity.

He also called India the "voice" of the victims of terrorism and described the visit very "satisfying"

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Today, our visit to Brussels is ending. I congratulate Ambassador Kumar and his entire team for the whole arrangement... The way terrorism is growing in the European Union, we raised this topic and also raised that India is an economic powerhouse and the generals of Pakistan run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition, which is a threat to democracy and humanity. We also spoke about what human rights, whether the victims of terrorism have human rights or not, and India is their voice; they appreciated it very much, so it was a very fruitful visit. I would consider it a very satisfying visit."

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran, who is part of the same delegation, stated that the European Union understands India's evolution into a "major economic geopolitical force."

"I think it was an absolutely excellent visit. It is so evident that India today is looming so large on the horizon of the European Union in a broader geopolitical sense. So they understand the evolution of India into a very major economic geopolitical force and so that is the basic underlying message and the underlying pillar of all the discussions and that is why they all actually started with the importance of concluding a free trade agreement with India," he said.

This diplomatic effort forms part of India's global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored militants that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Subsequently, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor