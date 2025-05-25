All-Party Delegation pays tribute at 9/11 memorial in New York

New York [US], May 25 : The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Sunday.

The delegation aimed to show solidarity with the US in their stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, India's Consulate in New York said, "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, visited the National September 11 Memorial in New York. The delegation solemnly paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the tragic 9/11 attacks and reaffirmed India's unwavering solidarity in the global fight against terrorism."

Earlier in the day, the delegation was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Carrying forth to the world India's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism! All-Party Delegation, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor welcomed by Amb. Vinay Mohan Kwatra in New York."

Tharoor said that the visit of their delegation to the 9/11 memorial symbolizes solidarity with the US in its fight against terrorism.

Tharoor while talking tosaid that just as the US suffered the consequences of terrorism, India is still going through the same.

"Look, we went to the Memorial of September 11 to send a message that New York also suffered due to the issue of terrorists twenty years ago, this is our experience as well. We want them to understand that solidarity is essential in this matter," he said.

Tharoor said that the delegation wanted to convey to the US that if India is subjected to terrorism, it will take action. He also said that his delegation answered the questions put forth by the audience because it is imperative that the world knows India's stance.

"We are all together in this and we too should show a resolution to the world like America that we are absolutely against this kind of terrorist attack and we will take action. And if we remain empowered, all these were very important I think," he told ANI.

The all-party delegation to United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

