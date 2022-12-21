Amid Covid fears supplies of fever medicines being rationed

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have announced their decision to limit the purchase of pediatric fever-reducing medications, The Hill reported. The companies said that the decision has been taken to stop excessive buying behaviour amid a rise in demand for pediatric fever-reducing medications and an increasing number of cases of multiple illnesses.

In a statement, CVS said that it is limiting the number of pediatric fever-reducing medications sold in stores and online to two per customer. While Walgreens has announced a person can purchase up to six medicines per online transaction to stop excessive purchases.

"We are committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items," The Hill quoted CVS as saying.

In a statement, Walgreens said that retailers across the nation are facing supplier fulfillment issues due to a rise in demand for over-the-counter pediatric fever-reducing products, as per The Hill report. It further stated that its websites throughout the day keep sharing information regarding the store inventory. "While Walgreens continues to have products to support our customers and patients, we have put into effect an online-only purchase limit of 6 per online transaction to prevent excess purchasing behavior," The Hill quoted Walgreens as saying.

The companies have placed limits on purchasing as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doctors, and medical experts have raised concern over the increase of "tripledemic" of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as per The Hill report.

Notably, RSV is a respiratory illness that can cause the most severe symptoms in infants. Children aged 6 months and younger are at the greatest risk of RSV, as many of them do not have strong immune systems yet.

COVID-19 cases continue to witness a rise across the US, with about 14 percent of Americans living in regions that have been designated as having "high" community levels of the virus. Experts have expressed worry about this year's flu season, as this will be the first winter for many people when they have returned to their normal activities since the pandemic.

As per the news report, flu rates were low over the past two years but they are expected to surpass normal levels this year. Earlier on December 16, US President Joe Biden said that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across the nation and announced the Winter COVID-19 preparedness plan.

Biden tweeted, "COVID cases are going up across the country. But we have the tools, infrastructure, and know-how we need to manage this moment. Today, we announced our Winter COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to ensure we stay ahead of increases in cases this winter."

According to the Winter COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, the Biden administration has called on Americans to use at-home COVID-19 tests when they have symptoms of COVID-19, before and after travelling for the holidays or visiting indoors with vulnerable individuals. Furthermore, the government has made free COVID-19 testing widely available and easily accessible.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor