Amid crackdown on media outlets, Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang Ping-keung vows to give full support for regulations on fake news

Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang Ping-keung took a vow to give his full support for regulations on fake news amid the crackdown on media outlets by the state authorities.

Tang, in an interview with the China News Service, said that several media outlets are playing an inflammatory role and poisoning the mindset of Hong Kong residents. He said that these media outlets are instigating social conflicts and he is happy for their shut down by the authorities, reported Global Times

"We can see the society restored peace and the instigators have been arrested. What impressed me the most was the shutdown of Apple Daily, which poisoned the mindset of Hong Kong residents, particularly misled the Hong Kong youth, so the shutdown will make our society better, and more democratic," Tang was quoted as saying, reported Global Times.

He said that the Security Bureau of HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Area) was able to safeguard the national security and the Bureau has put anti-China rioters in jail ensuring the nation's security.

Tang targeted Apple Daily and said that it was a tabloid that was trying to mislead the youth and give them a wrong perception of the nation and government.

Notably, Stand News was also closed due to the allegations that they promote anti-China sentiments and propagate fake news.

After the closure of Stand News, Citizen News, another media outlet, has announced that it will also close its operations from January 4.

The contentious National Security Law and the electoral overhaul is rebuked by the media outlets but state authorities accuse them of sending an anti-government sentiment in the name of a free press.

"No matter how long it takes, and no matter how hard it is, we'll hold those rioters accountable in accordance with the law," Tang said, reported Global Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor