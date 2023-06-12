Amid peaking demand, coal-based power plants told to run at full capacity till Sep 30

New Delhi, June 12 Amid rising demand for power owing to heat waves pervading several parts of north India, he Centre has asked all coal-based plants to run at full capacity till September 30.

The government had invoked Section 11 of Electricity Act with effect from March 16 till June 15, to ensure adequate power supply during summer season.

Now it has extended this provision till September 30.

This was conveyed to all coal-based power plants by the Power Ministry through a letter on Monday.

The extension has been given as the peak power demand had touched 223 GW on June 9, and the government estimates peak demand to touch 230 GW this year.

On June 11, the demand had touched 206.6 GW according to data provided by the Grid Controller of India.

Delayed monsoon and heat waves have led to rise in power demand.



ans/vd

