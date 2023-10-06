Amitabh boosts spirit of Indian Cricket team; says ‘World Cup hamara hai’

New Delhi, Oct 6 Ahead of India’s maiden match against Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his best wishes to the men in blue, and hoped that the Indian team will lift the trophy.

Big B, who is currently hosting the 15th season of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, began the episode 39, saying, “In our culture, if there is someone above God then it is mothers, hmm? But even more revered than mothers is our motherland. Our ‘bharatmata’.”

“A motherland is not merely a place, it is an eternal bond that has left an indelible mark on our very souls. It is this eternal bond that drives a soldier to fight at the border, gives a teacher the insight to build the future, and imparts a sportsperson with the vigour to make the nation proud,” said the 80-year-old actor.

Amitabh further said: “So, ladies and gentlemen, today, we have yet another opportunity to make the country proud as the Indian Cricket Team has reached the World Cup venue. The whole country is excited and wishes them luck, but there is tremendous verve and enthusiasm on our show too.”

“Do you see the audience behind me dressed in blue? Say along with me -- ‘Bharatvarsh ka naara hai, world cup hamara hai’,” added the ‘Sholay’ fame actor.

The match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place on October 8 in Chennai.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, Amitabh next has ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, and ‘Butterfly’ in his kitty.

