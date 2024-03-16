'Anti-Hindu, Anti-Buddhist, Anti-Sikh' Attacks Rising Globally, Says India's Envoy Ruchira Kamboj to UN

India's Envoy Ruchira Kamboj on Friday, March 15, condemned all acts motivated by anti-Semitism, Christianophobia, or Islamophobia but added the crucial need to acknowledge contemporary forms of phobias that affect Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs.

Kamboj was speaking at the UN General Assembly, which adopted a resolution to push back against anti-Muslim hate during commemorations marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. She said India firmly upholds the principle of equal protection and promotion of all religions and all faiths. She said it is essential to acknowledge that phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions.

India's Envoy Ruchira Kamboj to UN:

#WATCH | India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj says, "...India as a proud champion of pluralism firmly upholds the principle of equal protection & promotion of all religions & all faiths...Crucial to acknowledge phobias extend beyond Abrahamic… pic.twitter.com/fCsypoEZv9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

'Evidence shows that followers of non-Abrahamic religions have also been affected by religious fear for decades. This has given rise to contemporary forms of religious fear, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh elements. These contemporary forms of religious fear are evident in the increasing attacks on religious places like gurudwaras, monasteries and temples,' said Ruchira Kamboj.

#IndiaAtUN



PR delivers the explanation of India's position during the adoption of the resolution on 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' at the United Nations General Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/AheU8UvpYM — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) March 15, 2024

