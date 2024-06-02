"Anyone daring to separate Taiwan from China will end up in self-destruction": China's Defence Minister warns at Shangri-La Dialogue

Singapore, June 2 : China's Minister of National Defence Admiral Dong Jun warned "external forces" for emboldening Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan and said that these malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation." He said that anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will "end up in self-destruction."

He accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of pursuing Taiwan's separation in an incremental manner and added that they are bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan.

In his address at Plenary Session 5: China's Approach to Global Security at Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, Dong Jun said, "China always respects the legitimate concerns of other countries and China's core interests are sacred and inviable to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial Integrity is the sacred mission of the Chinese military. The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the one-China principle has long become a universally recognised norm governing International relations."

"But what we are seeing now is that the DPP authorities in Taiwan are pursuing separation in an incremental way. They are bent on erasing the Chinese identity of Taiwan and severing social historical and cultural links across the Taiwan Strait. Those separatists recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history," he added.

Chinese Defence Minister said that some external forces keep "hollowing out" the one-China principle and continue to sell arms to Taiwan. He said that external forces were taking these actions to "Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan" and stressed that these intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

Dong Jun said, "At the same time, some external interfering forces keep hollowing out the one China principle with a salami-slicing strategy they have cooked up Taiwan-related legislation and continued to sell arms to Taiwan and have illegal official contacts with it. In fact, what they are doing is to embolden Taiwan Independence separatists in attempt to contain China with Taiwan. These malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation."

Reiterating that China's handling of the Taiwan issue is entirely its internal affair, he said, "China's handling of Taiwan-related issues in accordance with its laws is entirely an internal Affair of China which .... no foreign interference. China stays committed to Peaceful reunification. However, this prospect is increasingly being eroded by separatists for Taiwan Independence and foreign forces."

"The danger of national division is still there. The Chinese People's Liberation Army will remain a strong strong force for upholding National reunification. We will take Resolute actions to curb Taiwan Independence and make sure such a plot never succeed. Anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction," he added.

In response to questions, Dong reiterated China's position that Taiwan is part of China. Dong's remarks came a week after China launched a two-day military exercise surrounding Taiwan.

In his address, he also spoke on the South China Sea issue. Without naming a nation, Dong said that a country emboldened by outside powers have broken bilateral agreements and its pown promises. He said that the nation has ignored the overall interests of the region and violated the ASEAN charter.

He noted that China has exercised enough restraint in the face of infringements and provocations on the South China Sea and warned that "there is a limit."

Chinese Defence Minister said, "I know you have followed closely the South China Sea issue. Thanks to concerted efforts made by countries in the region, the South China Sea has seen overall stability. However, a certain country emboldened by outside powers have broken bilateral agreements and its own promises made premediated provocations and created force scenario to mislead the public. Moreover, it has ignored the overall interests of our region and violated the ASEAN charter by allowing an outside country to deploy a mid-range missile system."

"This act will endanger the security and stability of our region and it will eventually backfire. I'm sure that's the International Community is clear-eyed about this. China has exercised a great restraint in the face of such infringement and provocations but there is a limit to our restraint. We hope this country could see where its true interests lies return to the right track of dialogue and consultation and work with other countries in the region to make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation," he added.

Dong's remarks came amid ongoing tensions between China and Philippines in the South China Sea. Earlier in May, The Philippines' national security adviser on Friday called for the expulsion of Chinese diplomats over an alleged leaked telephonic conversation with a Filipino military official as territorial tensions continue to increase, Nikkei Asia reported.

This development came after China harassed and shot water cannons at a Filipino humanitarian mission headed to Scarborough Shoal, a flashpoint in the region.

Eduardo Ano, the Philippines national security adviser, said, "The Chinese Embassy's repeated acts of engaging in and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation now releasing spurious transcripts or recordings of purported conversations between officials of the host country should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned or without serious penalty."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor