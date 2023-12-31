Arbaaz Khan’s proposal video for Sshura Khan has loudest cheer from son Arhaan

Mumbai, Dec 31 Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan -- who recently tied the knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan -- made sure that he did it perfectly as seen in the proposal video.

Sshura Khan, who made her Instagram account public days after marrying the actor, shared the proposal video in which Arbaaz can be seen going down on his knees to propose to his lady.

Sshura gets surprised as Arbaaz proposes to her with a bouquet of flowers. As the makeup artist blushes, Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan can be seen with them. Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan was also a part of the proposal video and had the loudest cheer for his father and mom.

As Sshura accepted the proposal, Arbaaz put a ring on her finger. They kissed and shared a hug before Arbaaz planted a kiss on her forehead.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married during a ceremony on December 24 at the residence of Arpita Khan Sharma, the sister of Arbaaz Khan. After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram to share the news of their union with his followers.

Sharing the official wedding pictures on his social media, he wrote in the caption: “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day”.

The actor also shared pictures with his family from the wedding celebrations as he took to Instagram to post an array of pictures with the members of his family including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arhaan Khan.

He wrote in the caption, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.”

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have son Arhaan together. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor