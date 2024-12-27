"Architect of the modern bilateral relationship": American diplomat Atul Keshap remembers former PM Manmohan Singh

Washington DC [US], December 27 : American diplomat and President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap, expressed condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

In his tribute, Keshap hailed Dr Singh as the architect of the modern bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

In a post on X, Keshap noted that Manmohan Singh played a key role in elevating ties between the two nations. "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and to the people of India on his passing. Prime Minister Singh played a key role in elevating U.S. - India ties and modernizing the relationship, and embarking both democracies on a steady path of strategic, economic, and technological convergence," Keshap wrote.

He further added, "Through his sustained leadership in achieving the transformative agreement on civilian nuclear energy cooperation, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was rightly regarded as an architect of the modern bilateral relationship. He will be remembered by many in America with honor and fondness for his gentle and clear leadership. May his noble soul rest in peace."

Among the significant achievements in the India-US relationship during Dr Singh's tenure was the signing of the Civil Nuclear Deal.

As per the US Department of State, the US-India Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation (the so-called "123 Agreement") was approved by the US Congress on October 1, 2008, and was a culmination of an unprecedented three-year effort by the US and India.

The agreement provided trade and investment opportunities for the US economy and helped India's population of more than one billion to meet its rapidly increasing energy needs in an environmentally responsible way while reducing the growth of carbon emissions.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India, from 2004 to 2014. He first assumed office after the Congress party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

