Armenia to organize online CSTO summit on Kazakhstan

Armenia will organize an online Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit on the situation in Kazakhstan.

During a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured that the Armenian side, as the current chairman of the CSTO, will organize an online summit of the heads of the organization's member states on the situation in Kazakhstan, according to Kremlin press service.

Earlier, the leaders of Russia, Belarus, and Armenia discussed the situation in Kazakhstan. The parties noted that it tends to calm down and normalize.

Further, Armenia's permanent representative to the United Nations informed the organizations of the CSTO mission in the Central Asian country.

Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazah counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday discussed restoring "order" in Kazakhstan following days of violence and unrest as several high-profile officials were detained on suspicion of treason.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of citizens and military personnel were injured and killed in Kazakh city of Almaty during the recent riots.

Further, Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 over the civil unrest in the country and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. The CSTO troops are already arriving in the Central Asia nation.

CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance that consists of post-Soviet States.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor