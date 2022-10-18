Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papikyan off to India

Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan left for India on Tuesday, Radio of Armenia reported citing a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Aram Torosyan.

Armenia and India's relations have been established since New Delhi recognized the independent Republic of Armenia on December 26, 1991, and after that, an ambassador in Moscow was concurrently accredited to Yerevan.

Earlier, in September, India Eurasia Trade Council (IETC) organized the India-Armenia Conference 2022 in Bengaluru where participants discussed with the Ambassador of Armenia the issues and prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation and presented several interesting proposals aimed at jointly implementing them.

The motto of the India-Armenia Conference was Promoting Investment and Growth in collaboration with the Embassy of Armenia in India and the Indian Economic Trade Organization. The event was attended by around 70 participants representing the public, business, educational and healthcare sectors of the state of Karnataka.

A Memorandum of Understanding in Culture was signed between Trade Commissioner Yateesh Venkatesh and the Bangalore International Arts Festival for the participation of Armenian culture performers.

The relation both the country is becoming stronger with time. Earlier, Armenia supported India's candidature at the UNESCO, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and UN Board of Auditors, International Telecommunication Union Council, the inclusion of Yoga in the "Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO" and ICJ. India supported Armenia's claim for declaring its national bread 'Lavash' as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2015.

India's exports to Armenia were USD 19.8 million in 2017 and imports in the same period were USD 2.8 million. Indian exports to Armenia consist of bovine meat, agricultural products, electrical equipment, cut and polished diamonds, optical equipment, plastics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, garments, chemical goods and cars, while Armenia's exports include nonferrous metals and raw rubber.

Indian Group "Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited," Gandhinagar (Gujarat) won a World Bank-financed contract (approximately US$ 22 million) in November 2012 for designing, supplying and installation of high voltage transmission towers in Armenia. The project has since been completed.

Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) organized the visit of a ten-member Indian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) delegation representing various Indian software companies to Armenia in December 2013. A "Make in India" presentation was organized by the Embassy on 6 October 2014 in Yerevan. The event was attended by the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Agriculture and other high-level dignitaries and businessmen in Armenia.

The Embassy organized a presentation in Yerevan on 23 August 2017 on investment and tourism opportunities in Gujarat. A similar presentation on Andhra Pradesh was organized on 17 November 2017.

