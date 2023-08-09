Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to review parade

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande left for the UK on Wednesday to review the 201st Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Course 223 at the prestigious Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as the Sovereign’s Representative.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first time for any Indian Army Chief to be the Sovereign's Representative for the parade.

In a statement released by Defence Ministry, Pande will visit the Indian Army Memorial Room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy.

The Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is a reputed event, known for its illustrious history and the passing out of officer cadets from across the globe.

"During his visit to the UK, General Manoj Pande will interact with General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff of the British Army and General Gwyn Jenkins, Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Armed Forces," the statement read.

"He will engage in high-level discussions with General Sir James Hockenhull, Commander of UK Strategic Command, Lieutenant General Ralph Wooddisse, Commander Field Army and Major General Zachary Raymond Stenning, Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, focusing on various matters of common interest, including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts and strategic planning," it further added.

According to the Defence Ministry, this visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening the diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security.

The special invitation to General Manoj Pande acknowledges the long-term collaboration and friendship between India and the UK. The General's participation in the Sovereign's Parade signifies the continued commitment to enhancing military ties and promoting peace and security on the global stage. It stands as a befitting example of mutual respect and appreciation, further reinforcing the strong foundation of India- United Kingdom relations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor