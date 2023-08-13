Army kills 23 al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia

Mogadishu, Aug 13 The Somali National Army has killed 23 al-Shabab terrorists in the southern part of the country.

The Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that the three military operations were conducted in Bula-Fuley in the Bay region, during which the soldiers destroyed three al-Shabab bases.

"The 23 terrorists, including two commanders, were eliminated. Targets included a checkpoint, a garage for gathering explosives and an administrative office used by leaders," the Ministry said in a brief statement.

The latest military operations came at a time when the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its partners are preparing to conduct a joint technical assessment on phase one of ATMIS troop withdrawal which was concluded in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

The government forces have sustained their attacks against al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants in 2022.

The President has vowed to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds so as to protect the people and stop the spread of propaganda, intimidation and extremism in the country.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor