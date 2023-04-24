Artists in Afghanistan express concern over lack of attention to arts

Kabul [Afghstan], April 24 : Artists in Afghstan have expressed concern over the lack of attention to the arts, especially engraving and painting, TOLO News. Artists said that some artists in the current situation are leaving Afghstan while those living in the country face many challenges.

Frozan is learning to engrave and is concerned regarding the future of art. Frozan said, "Nobody recognizes engraving, nobody has information about it, but it is appreciated in foreign countries," TOLO News reported.

According to artists, the art of painting faces, the same fate as engraving. Painters in Afghstan complained about a lack of attention to the art, as per the TOLO News reported.

Jawad Poya, a painting teacher said, "Art shows a country's identity, like today if we know about a country's history it's because of art." The art of engraving in Afghstan has a history of over a thousand years and goes back to the Timurid dynasty.

Earlier this month, Journalists in Afghstan denounced the lack of access to information under the Taliban. Journalists said that it results in a loss of timely coverage for them, TOLO News reported.

The journalists expressed concern over the absence of timely information that prevents them from covering stories and producing news content in a timely manner. They said that the Taliban is not cooperating with them in any manner.

Journalist Mustafa Sharyar remarked, "Unfortunately, there are numerous issues with access to information, and we are unable to communicate information to the public on time. Meanwhile, another journalist, Mohammad Raqeeb Fayaz said that journalists and the media have not yet been given access to information.

Afghstan's National Journalists Union's head Masroor Lutfi termed access to information "a fundamental right of every journalist. He urged the Taliban to provide accurate information to journalists based on existing laws in Afghstan.

