Arunachal Pradesh Is Part of Indian Territory, Says US Amid Indo-China Tensions

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of States, said during a press briefing that the United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and "strongly opposes" any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims in the northeastern Indian state that shares a border with China.

Earlier, Chinese Defence Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India," reported news agency PTI.

Recognise Arunachal Pradesh As Indian Territory: US On China's Claim.

VIDEO | "The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments military or civilian, across the line of actual control," says Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy… pic.twitter.com/E3J5hUMlGG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2024

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area Zangnan. India and China share a 3,000-km frontier, much of it poorly demarcated.