Asian Buddhist Summit 2024 delves into spread of Dhamma and the lasting importance of Pali

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The two-day Asian Buddhist Summit 2024, held from November 5th to 6th, brought together scholars, experts, and practitioners from Central, Southeast, and East Asia to explore the spread of Dhamma and the enduring relevance of the Pali language in understanding the teachings of the Buddha.

Organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, the second day of the summit at The Ashok Hotel opened with video and text messages from Buddhist scholars from various parts of the world, sharing their perspectives on the event. There were insightful discussions on the importance of understanding Buddhist traditions, particularly from the perspective of Central Asia.

The first session was moderated by Prof. Richard Sasaki, Founder and Director of the Nalanda Centre for Buddhist Studies in Brazil. Speakers including Prof Surat Kubaev of Uzbekistan's Alfraganus University and monk Junsei Tarasawa, a Buddhist expert working in Kyrgyzstan, highlighted the formation and spread of Buddhism in Central Asia.

Emphasising the role of Buddhism in fostering peace and dialogue across the region, Buddhist monk Nicholas Vreeland said," Buddhism is significant anywhere. The importance of working on ourselves, striving to become better people, and diminishing selfish tendencies is valued everywhere. There will always be conflicts, but it is better to work on ourselves." One of the summit's most significant sessions focused on the relevance of Pali language and literature in understanding the Buddha Dhamma. This topic sparked deep reflections on how the ancient language of Pali continues to shape contemporary Buddhist thought and practice, resonating deeply with the audience and furthering understanding of Buddhist philosophy.

Professor Radhakrishna Ghattu, a renowned expert in Pali and Vipassana, emphasised the continued relevance of the Pali language stating," Buddha's teachings are available to us in Pali. To understand the Buddha, it is important to understand his teachings. To fully grasp the experiences of the Buddha, one must go back to the original language he spoke, which is Pali. Other languages are merely derivatives."

The focus then shifted to Southeast Asia, where leading scholars offered presentations on the profound role of Pali in the region's rich Buddhist heritage. These discussions illustrated the deep connection between the Pali language, Buddhist scriptures, and the lived practice of the Dhamma in Southeast Asia.

Dr Damenda Porage, who is based in Sri Lanka and holds the position of Deputy Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, said "This Asian Buddhist Summit will be a light to the whole Asia. We are very fortunate because we received Buddhist philosophy from India. Emperor Ashoka sent his son and daughter to Sri Lanka with the gift of Buddhism. Buddhism is a bridge between India and Sri Lanka".

For all involved, the event was a poignant reminder of the timeless relevance of Buddhist teachings in shaping both personal and societal transformation in the modern era.

