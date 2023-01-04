Assassination attempt at Imran Khan was carried out from 3 sites, 3 bullets found: Probe team

Pakistan's Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the assassination attempt at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, found that the firing was carried out from three different shooting sites, Dawn reported.

The JIT, formed by the Punjab government, found that Imran Khan was shot by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI's Azadi March in Wazirabad.

The head of the JIT team headed by Lahore Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, "The JIT claimed, in its findings, that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI's Azadi March in Wazirabad".

He said that the findings of the JIT were almost complete and a report would be issued soon after receiving some pending reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), reported Dawn.

To a question, the official source said the JIT findings confirmed that no injury was reported from the official weapons of the police personnel deployed at the venue of the rally in Wazirabad. The forensic analysis of all the official weapons of the police personnel was carried out by the PFSA. He said the JIT also noticed some mismanagement regarding the security arrangements at the PTI's march in Wazirabad.

Following the initial reports of the security lapse by the police, the Punjab government has formed another high-level inquiry committee, which is separately investigating the matter, the official source said.

PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp on November 3. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported.

After the attack, Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, said that PTI chairman Imran Khan's condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there's a chip in his tibia shin bone," he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported.

Sultan added that Imran has been moved to the operation theatre for further evaluation and removal of bullet fragments.

The Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed during the firing incident.

Hours after the assassination attempt against Imran Khan, people held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI senior leader Asad has demanded that all three people -- the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer -- should be removed from their offices.

( With inputs from ANI )

