Asus ROG Ally excels in gaming as well as in providing OTT entertainment: Arnold Su 

New Delhi, Aug 14 To woo gaming enthusiasts, Taiwanese tech major Asus recently launched the first portable handheld gaming device "ROG Ally" that runs on the new Windows 11 in India.

The company is actively working towards contributing to and harnessing the growth of the Indian gaming segment by introducing power-packed performance-driven machines.

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, told IANS the ROG Ally gaming console excels not only in gaming capabilities but also in providing seamless connectivity for OTT entertainment.

With ROG Ally, the company is looking further diversify its already expansive ROG product portfolio in the country.

On asking how ROG Ally is different and unique from Nintendo, Su said that this device embodies a distinctive approach to product development.

Unlike its counterpart, the ROG Ally does not confine gamers within a limited gaming software and hardware ecosystem.

On the contrary, it facilitates access to a vast array of games from various ecosystems, allowing for the extension of gaming experiences onto larger screens.

According to the company, Asus ROG has played a leading role in the global and Indian gaming laptop revolution. While already established as the top gaming brand worldwide, Asus ROG has also garnered the number one position in the Indian market for four consecutive quarters, showcasing remarkable growth in market share by addressing the evolving needs and demands of customers through its ROG machines.

When it comes to tap the Indian market, especially young gamers, with this hand-held gaming device, Su told IANS that the gaming market in India is currently the most rapidly growing market on a global scale.

Nevertheless, even Indian gaming consumers aspire for versatile functionality from their personal gaming devices, seeking additional utility beyond the primary purpose. Furthermore, it serves as a portable personal computer with support for the Windows software ecosystem.

Moreover, Asus said that the ROG Ally is a remarkable handheld gaming device that perfectly blends power, portability, and precision.

It represents the next generation of handheld gaming devices, offering Full HD (FHD) gaming on the go. It surpasses any other handheld on the market, delivering faster and smoother gameplay even with modern AAA titles.

Running on Windows 11, the ROG Ally can play games from any platform and comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Moreover, with ROG Armoury Crate SE, gamers can conveniently access all their games and essential settings in one place, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

The Ally is powered by AMD's all-new Ryzen Z1 Series processor, specially curated for this device.

With its 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor rivals the capabilities of game consoles.

Priced at Rs 69,990, the ROG Ally is now available for purchase from online and offline stores.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor