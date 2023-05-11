At least 24 people injured after footbridge collapsed in Finland

Helsinki [Finland], May 11 : At least 24 people, most of them were school children, were injured after a temporary footbridge collapsed in Helsinki on Thursday, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Giving details about the incident, Finland's police said that the bridge collapsed at about 9:30 am (local time) when most of the school starts in Helsinki's Tapiola district.

A statement from the city of Espoo said students from Kalasataman primary school in Helsinki were on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell several meters to the ground. The statement said the injured were taken to three local hospitals for treatment.

Published reports said most of the injuries were broken limbs and none of them were life-threatening, according to VOA.

Expressing condolence on Twitter, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin commented, "Shocking news from Espoo. Strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in thought."

The newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, citing Helsinki's local first-responder service, reported about 45 people were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge was reportedly one of two that had been built to cross a nearby construction site.

In its statement, the city took responsibility for the accident. It said the bridge had been inspected as recently as last Friday. The city, along with police, said an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, reported VOA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor