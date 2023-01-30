Auckland Mayor warns of 'more dangerous' severe weather

Auckland, Jan 30 Wayne Brown, Mayor of New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, on Monday warned of "more dangerous" severe weather after heavy rain and floods have claimed four lives since January 27.

"The worst was not behind Auckland, with more heavy rain expected," Brown told the media, adding the ground was so saturated and the drains so full that "it could be more dangerous than even Friday (January 27)" when Auckland declared a state of emergency amid severe flooding, reports Xinhua news agency.

All schools and childcare centres in Auckland will remain closed until February 7, according to the Ministry of Education.

Brown said he has asked the military's help with things like sandbagging if needed.

The city will later have "the big Auckland clean-up" to remove storm waste, he said.

"We're all in this together," said the Mayor, calling on people to stay at home, stay away from floodwaters and follow the directions of emergency services.

Severe damage had occurred in all parts of the region.

The downfall was bigger than anything in Auckland's history, Brown said, adding he was inspired by the "community spirit and heroism" of emergency services.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the severe weather was a climate change.

About 40 homes have been red-stickered, and around 5,000 more have been damaged after a record-smashing deluge across the upper North Island.

Experts believe health hazards such as mould and contamination could be waiting for residents returning to their waterlogged homes.

