Australia announces Philip Green as country's next High Commissioner to India

Canberra [Australia], June 16 : Australia has announced Philip Green as the country's next High Commissioner to India.

"Today, I announce the appointment of Mr Philip Green as Australia's next High Commissioner to India. The High Commissioner to India is also accredited to the Kingdom of Bhutan," said Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in an official media release.

As per the release, Green is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Australia's Ambassador to Germany. He has previously served overseas as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa, and to Kenya.

According to Wong, the Australia-India relationship has never been closer, the two countries share perspectives, challenges, and democratic heritage.

Wong said that Australia and India are working together through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and as Quad partners, to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty is respected.

The Australian Foreign Minister further said: "Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia and India have a mutually beneficial economic partnership, which will expand as we work towards finalising an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement."

Wong then expressed gratitude to the outgoing Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell for his contribution to advancing Australia's interests in India since 2020.

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India, Sarah Storey, recently said that her country is proud that India chose to do Free trade agreement with them and it will definitely boost 'Make in India'.

"We are proud that the government of India chose to do free trade agreement with Australia. Now 96 per cent of Indian goods enter Australia tariff-free and 86 per cent of Australian goods enter India tariff-free. This will support the 'Make in India' Program for competitive Indian goods. We all believe in this relationship and there is so much more that we can do," Storey told ANI.

On the bond between the two nations, she added that the relationship has been elevated to strategic and comprehensive partnerships between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor