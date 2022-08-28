Austrian Interior Ministry says cannot confirm reports of Natalia Vovk murder

The Austrian Interior Ministry told Sputnik it could not confirm reports about the alleged murder of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, a suspect in the killing of Daria Dugina.

Earlier in the day, the Exxpress news outlet reported that Vovk was found dead in a rented apartment, citing a message circulated on Telegram.

"After consulting with our colleagues from the State Security and Intelligence Directorate (DNS), we can tell you that none of such cases is known in Austria. That is why we cannot confirm the validity of this information," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

