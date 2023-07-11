Awami League leader claims Bangladesh Nationalist Party has ties with Israeli intelligence agency: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 : Bangladesh's Minister of Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League general secretary, Obaidul Quader, on Sunday claimed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has secret ties with Israel and its intelligence agency, The Daily Star reported.

He said the meeting between a senior BNP leader and the Israeli intelligence agency's representative was exposed in the media.

In a statement, Obaidul Quader said, "The meeting between a representative of the Israeli intelligence agency and a senior BNP leader was exposed to the media. BNP is always involved in such anti-state activities", reported The Daily Star.

He added that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made a false statement regarding the use of Israeli technology to hack the phones of opposition leaders. He stressed that such an irresponsible statement made by a political leader is very shameful, the report said.

Speaking on the ties between Bangladesh and Palestine, Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had extended invitation to then Palestine President Yasser Arafat for the celebration of the silver jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, The Daily Star reported.

The Awami League general secretary said Alamgir could not share any particular evidence regarding phone hacking, adding it was "illegal" to make statements on such a sensitive issue without any evidence. He termed Fakhrul's statement nothing but the continuation of their ongoing propaganda and rumour.

Quader accused Fakhrul of being involved in conspirational activities with the goal to influence the people of Bangladesh and abroad with false and fabricated information. He said government agencies are always working to suppress anti-state subversive activities and maintain peace and law and order.

He added that the Bangladesh government shows respect to the rights of the people as enshrined in the country's constitution, reported The Daily Star. Quader said the Awami League has established the voting rights of people through a long struggle, adding that the ruling party came to power because of the mandate of the people, stressing that this constitutional and democratic process will continue in the future as well.

He called on BNP leaders to shun their anti-election stance and take part in the upcoming elections.

Further, The Daily Star report quoted Quader as saying, "We urge BNP leaders to shun their anti-election stance, participate in the upcoming national elections and focus on democratic politics."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor