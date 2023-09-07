Ayushmann: 'I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work'

Mumbai, Sep 7 Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that since he is a Punjabi, it matters to him a lot that the state of Punjab is proud of his body of work.

Ayushmann said: “Being a Punjabi, I have always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, and I’m indebted to the people of Punjab for the love that they have always showered on me.”

He added: “From my first film, Punjab has cheered me on, supported me through thick and thin and ensured that it always had my back no matter what. I have only got unconditional love from them.”

The 38-year-old actor says he is proud to represent Punjabi culture through his movies and songs.

Ayushmann said: “Whatever I’m today is because of their blessings, their support, and their feedback. I consider myself lucky to be a Punjabi and to have represented its culture and traditions through my craft.”

“I love incorporating Punjabi in my songs! I’m thrilled whenever I play a Punjabi in my films, too, like Vicky Donor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, etc.”

He added: “I started getting love from Punjab ever since my debut film. I can’t wait to make Punjabis across the world prouder with the work that I will do in the years to come.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor