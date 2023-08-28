Bad Bunny leaves little to imagination after posting a nude selfie

Los Angeles, Aug 28 Rapper Bad Bunny shared what appears to be his most explicit nude picture yet as part of a photo dump, which also included a shoutout to supermodel Kendall Jenner.

The rapper shared a nude mirror selfie as part of a photo dump shared on his Instagram Stories. While the lighting in the picture is not that bright, the 29-year-old leaves little to imagination as he poses in what appears to be an open-air shower, reports eonline.com.

Bad Bunny has occasionally shared naked pics of himself on Instagram over the past few years. However, this photo, which quickly went viral, marks one of his most explicit ones.

In addition to his naughty selfie, Bad Bunny also posted as part of his photo dump a video from a hike with a woman who sounds like Kendall Jenner, with whom he has sparked romance rumours for months amid a series of joint outings.

After spotting a chipmunk on the ground, she exclaims it is "the cutest thing ever" and tries to get the animal to come closer.

"Mami," Bad Bunny tells her, "be careful."

She asks him: "Rabies?" and he responds: "The mosquitoes."

Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to Kendall in another pic: He shared a photo of two cocktails made with the 27-year-old's 818 Tequila.

The rapper and Kendall first sparked romance rumours in February when they were spotted out to dinner with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

