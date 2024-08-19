Baloch National Movement honours slain activist Abdul Khaliq, killed by Pakistani forces

Quetta [Balochistan], August 19 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) condemned the killing of Abdul Khaliq, allegedly by the Pakistan army. They described Khaliq as a dedicated political activist engaged in social and political work while recognising his fight for 'freedom'.

"Shaheed Master Abdul Khaliq, a devoted member of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), was actively engaged in social and political activities under the party's guidance. A peaceful and nationalist political activist, he was killed by the Pakistan army," BNM press release stated.

The party highlighted his role as a committed supporter of the Baloch Liberation Movement and his efforts to assist fellow freedom fighters. Khaliq consistently stood at the forefront, aiding his comrades in the liberation struggle.

The Baloch National Movement honoured Khaliq by stating, "The Baloch National Movement salutes Shaheed Abdul Khaliq for his unwavering dedication to the freedom struggle and proudly honours him as a martyr of the Baloch freedom movement."

BNM added that Master Abdul Khaliq, the son of Dost Mohammad and a resident of Cheeri Malar, Awaran, was officially inducted into the BNM in 2018 according to its constitution.

"A dedicated advocate for the Baloch freedom movement, he played a prominent role in supporting his fellow activists in their quest for liberation. On August 13, 2024, while working in his fields in Malar, he was intentionally targeted and killed by the Pakistan army," it stated.

The Baloch National Movement is a Baloch nationalist political group that undertakes a range of activities to advance Baloch nationalism and advocate for the rights and autonomy of the Baloch people.

Since its forcible annexation of Balochistan in 1948, the Pak Army has consistently employed military force to suppress the Baloch people's struggle for independence. This oppressive occupation has led to decades of human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and widespread violence against civilians.

The group was headed by Ghulam Mohammed Baloch, who served as its president until his assassination in April 2009.

BNM organises rallies, protests, and demonstrations to raise awareness about Baloch issues and press for political change, aiming to galvanise public support and exert political pressure.

