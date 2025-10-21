Baloch National Movement stages protest in Germany, accuses Pakistan of genocide and urges global action over atrocities in Balochistan

Hanover [Germany] October 21 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a demonstration in Hanover, Germany, to protest against Pakistan's ongoing military actions, drone strikes, and serious human rights violations occurring in Balochistan. Demonstrators held up banners and placards demanding justice for the victims and an immediate halt to the military aggression by the Punjabis, as stated in a release by BNM.

Speakers highlighted that the Punjabi army conducted both aerial and ground assaults in Zehri, a sub-district located in Khuzdar within occupied Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of women and children and destroying homes and entire villages. They claimed that Zehri has been under relentless bombardment for over a month, with communications severed, curfews enforced, and humanitarian aid obstructed. Protesters urged the European Union, the United Nations, and other international bodies to deploy a fact-finding mission to the region, according to BNM's release.

BNM leaders in Germany, including Shar Hassan Baloch (President, Germany), Safia Baloch (Vice President), Shali Baloch (Joint Secretary), Jabbar Baloch, Sami Baloch, Luqman Baloch, Hammad Baloch, Sara Baloch, Mujeeb Abdullah Baloch, Akbar Sabz, Salam Baloch, and Safia Gohar, spoke to the demonstrators. They denounced Pakistan's military attacks, enforced disappearances, and drone strikes, referring to them as a form of collective punishment inflicted on the Baloch nation. They described the current situation in Zehri as having been turned into a "slaughterhouse." The speakers called upon the United Nations, the European Union, and human rights organizations to take immediate action. They stressed that the Baloch struggle is centered around justice, dignity, and the pursuit of self-determination.

Multiple speakers referred to recent events, indicating that numerous civilians in Zehri and nearby areas were killed due to drone strikes and helicopter bombardments. They asserted that these assaults are part of a larger pattern of aggression by the Punjabi state against the Baloch community, which has persisted for years. The speakers also noted that the Punjabi army attempts to rationalize its actions by employing religious and nationalist rhetoric, as highlighted in BNM's release.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) urged international human rights organisations to hold Pakistan responsible for these crimes and to pressure Islamabad and Rawalpindi into halting the ongoing genocide campaign against the Baloch nation. At the conclusion of the protest, participants pledged to continue their fight for justice, freedom, and human dignity.

One speaker remarked, "The global silence inflicts deeper wounds upon us every day; this silence must be shattered now," according to BNM's release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor