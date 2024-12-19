Balochistan government accused of spending huge amount on social media propaganda

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 19 : The Balochistan government is reportedly accused of spending PKR 5.5 million per month on social media employees to propagate government schemes and narratives, the Balochistan Post.

The documents said to be from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, outline payments made to individuals designated as "social media employees" to promote government initiatives and monitor online discussions.

According to the Balochistan Post, a shared narrative by the government-backed social media employees targeted the Baloch activists and families. Kiyya Baloch, a journalist based in Norway, criticized the reported spending, accusing the Balochistan government of focusing on propaganda instead of addressing pressing regional concerns.

In a post on X, Kiyya Baloch stated, "At present, the provincial government of Balochistan is practically doing only one thing and that is propaganda. Sarfaraz Bugti's government is paying 5.5 million per month to propagandists on social media. Their job is to make false allegations against peaceful Baloch rights activists and families of missing persons."

The Balochistan Post reported that he also claimed that those supporting pro-state narratives are allowed to act with impunity for illegal activities. "If you chant 'Long live Pakistan' or 'Long live the Pakistan Army,' you can smuggle drugs or run a private militia," he stated, further noting that individuals who refuse to use their real identities are encouraged to create anonymous accounts to promote the government's agenda.

Activist Sabiha Baloch also criticised the reported expenditures, accusing the government of using public money to conceal the exploitation of Balochistan's resources.

In a post on X, Sabiha Baloch stated," The coloniser extracts trillions of wealth from our land, perpetuating looting and genocide without resistance. To conceal its crimes, it spends millions on propaganda. Does this country deserve more funding?"

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has not responded or made any kind of remarks against the accusation of spreading false narratives, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor