Balochistan's healthcare crisis deepens as hospitals face severe medicine shortages

Quetta [Pakistan], October 31 : Government hospitals in Balochistan have been without essential medicines for over seven months, worsening the healthcare crisis across the province.

Despite a directive issued by the Chief Minister of Balochistan two weeks ago to secure an immediate supply, the health department has been unable to meet the demand, leaving hospitals without critical medications, The Balochistan Post reported.

Medicine shortages have been ongoing since April, even though the provincial government allocated a budget of PKR 2 billion for this fiscal year's medical procurement. Nearly six months have passed, but hospital stocks remain empty, affecting patients and medical staff alike.

In addition, emergency supplies, including basic items like bandages, are no longer accessible in Balochistan's government hospitals.

Citizens have voiced their frustration over the severe shortages in the emergency departments of Quetta's primary government hospitals. Conditions have worsened in Outpatient Departments (OPDs) as well, with many patients reporting unsatisfactory treatment and staff behaviour, adding to the hardships for those in need of medical care, reported The Balochistan Post.

Residents also allege that much of the limited supply of medicines is being redirected to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) facilities, which are run by the military within secure cantonment areas. These hospitals are often situated far from civilian centres, limiting access for the public, particularly low-income citizens.

Patients from lower-income backgrounds face additional hurdles, as access to CMH facilities is restricted by strict security protocols enforced by the Pakistan Army in Balochistan. Treatment costs at these facilities are also high, making them unaffordable for many in the province.

The ongoing redirection of essential medicines to CMH facilities has worsened the artificial shortage in public hospitals, leaving regular citizens without basic healthcare resources, The Balochistan Post reported.

As the crisis continues, citizens and healthcare advocates are urging immediate action to address the critical healthcare needs in Balochistan.

