Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update: Mass Casualties Feared as Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Large Ship Collision

A cargo vessel collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse and submerge into the water. The vessel caught fire and sank, resulting in multiple vehicles falling into the water below. Officials have termed the incident a "developing mass casualty event."

The Maryland Transportation Authority and US Coast Guard have confirmed the incident and are rerouting traffic. Over a dozen vehicles and numerous individuals are reportedly in the water, making the situation a Mass Casualty Incident.

Videos circulating on social media show the entire bridge collapsing, likely due to the impact from the Singaporean-flagged container ship named Dali.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

The Baltimore mayor said emergency personnel were at the scene, and rescue efforts were under way. At about 3 a.m., Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told the Associated Press that emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water.

I'm aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. I have been in contact with @BaltimoreFire Chief Wallace, @GovWesMoore@JohnnyOJr, and @AACoExec. Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) March 26, 2024

The container ship, the Singapore-flagged Dali, was leaving Baltimore for Sri Lanka. It suffered major damage, including a possible breach in the hull. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. The ship appeared to lose power minutes before the crash.