Bangladesh announces humanitarian support for Afghan people

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Bangladesh has announced aid packages in the form of food and medicinal assistance to support the Afghan people.

This was announced during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan held in Pakistan on December 19, Dhaka Tribune reported.

During the council meeting, the country's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed deep concern on economic and humanitarian crisis looming on the larger part of the Afghan population due to the acute shortage of food, shelter and social services which may further be worsened as winter approaches.

He hoped that the inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintain regional harmony.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary also said that Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan's developmental process as Bangladesh seeks to enhance regional cooperation for the attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region.

Momen also urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond OIC in support of the Afghan people.

Afghanistan's economy is in "free fall", UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may "pull the entire population with it".

Speaking virtually to the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths painted a grim picture of 23 million people facing hunger; malnourished children overflowing in health facilities; 70 per cent of teachers working without salaries; and millions of students - Afghanistan's future - out of school.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor