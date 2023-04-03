Bangladesh exports dip by 2.49% in March

By IANS | Published: April 3, 2023 03:06 AM 2023-04-03T03:06:02+5:30 2023-04-03T03:20:09+5:30

Dhaka, April 3 Bangladesh's exports fell to $4.64 billion in March, down 2.49 per cent from the same ...

Bangladesh exports dip by 2.49% in March | Bangladesh exports dip by 2.49% in March

Bangladesh exports dip by 2.49% in March

Next

Dhaka, April 3 Bangladesh's exports fell to $4.64 billion in March, down 2.49 per cent from the same month a year earlier and 7.5 per cent below target, government data showed.

But for July-March, the first three quarters of the 2022-23 financial year (July 2022-June 2023), exports rose 8.07 per cent to $41.72 billion, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday.

The overall growth was largely attributed to the demand for ready-made garments. The EPB said shipments of ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $35.25 billion in July-March, up 12.17 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangladesh saw exports soar more than 34 per cent to $52.08 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, official data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Export promotion bureau Export promotion bureau bangladesh dhaka Ministry Of Commerce Textile ministry Chinese foreign minister and state Pakistan ministry of commerce Chinese ministry of commerce Chinese minister of finance Chinese commerce