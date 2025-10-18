Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport; Flight Operations Suspended (See Pics and Videos)

Dhaka Airport Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the reports, all flight operations were temporarily suspended as thick smoke spread over the area.

#Bangladesh | Fire breaks out in the cargo area of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, forcing suspension of all flight operations. 32 firefighting units are on site, and all aircraft are confirmed safe. Cause and damage yet to be determined. #DhakaAirport… pic.twitter.com/Szodqpl3Dh — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 18, 2025

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. at the cargo village section, where imported goods are kept. A video shared on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the airport.

#BREAKING : A massive fire has broken out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. According to Talha Bin Jasim, an official from the Fire Service Media Cell, the fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the airport’s Cargo Village near Gate No. 8.… pic.twitter.com/RqTtRMrHy8 — Himalaya 🇧🇩 (@Himalaya1971) October 18, 2025

Teams from the airport fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force, and other agencies reached the site quickly and began joint efforts to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known. No casualties have been reported so far.