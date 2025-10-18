Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport; Flight Operations Suspended (See Pics and Videos)

Dhaka Airport Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in ...

Dhaka Airport Fire News: A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to the reports, all flight operations were temporarily suspended as thick smoke spread over the area.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. at the cargo village section, where imported goods are kept.  A video shared on social media showed heavy black smoke rising from the airport.

Teams from the airport fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force, and other agencies reached the site quickly and began joint efforts to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known. No casualties have been reported so far.

