Bangladesh ICT chief prosecutor slammed for issuing threats to defence lawyer

Paris, Nov 26 A leading international human rights organisation on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent public threats issued by Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against the defence lawyer of an accused during a hearing on enforced disappearance cases.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) called for the immediate dismissal of Tajul Islam from his position, the revocation of his license as a lawyer by the Bar Council, and exemplary punishment following a thorough investigation conducted by a neutral committee of international human rights experts.

Citing verified multiple newspaper reports and sources, JMBF stated that on November 23, during the hearing of the ongoing enforced disappearance case, Major General (Retd.) Ziaul Ahsan’s defence lawyer, Naznin Nahar, was threatened in court by Tajul, who reportedly said, “Be quiet. Do not speak. You could also become an accused. We are receiving complaints against you from multiple sources.”

Expressing concern, the rights body stated that this threat not only intimidates a defence lawyer but also undermines the dignity of the court, transparency of the judicial process, and fundamental human rights in Bangladesh.

“Under international human rights and procedural law, both the accused and their lawyer have the right to conduct legal proceedings in a safe and independent environment, free from intimidation. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam’s threats violated this right, creating a coercive environment and exerting unlawful influence over the judicial process, constituting a clear breach of justice principles,” JMBF stated.

“Particularly concerning is that during the interrogation of Major General (Retd.) Ziaul Ahsan, Nabila Idris, a member of the Commission on Enforced Disappearances who is not part of the prosecution team, also participated and allegedly warned that if the accused did not answer questions as desired, his daughter would become an orphan. This represents a deliberate attempt to apply psychological pressure, which is completely unacceptable in an independent and fair judicial system,” it added.

JMBF asserted that the threats by the Chief Prosecutor, the interrogation by an unauthorised individual, and the intimidation of the accused’s child constitute clear violations of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and established international legal standards.

