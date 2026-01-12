'Bangladesh instability temporary, elections key to normalcy', says BJP leader

Washington, Jan 12 Instability in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for India, but is likely to be a passing phase, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said, expressing hope that elections will restore accountability and help normalise bilateral ties.

Speaking at an OFBJP interaction here, Madhav said Bangladesh was going through a difficult period following what he described as a street-level uprising that brought to power leaders without a democratic mandate.

“They were never elected through any due process, but they are in power today,” he said, adding that such unaccountable leadership had strained relations with India.

Madhav said internal instability in Bangladesh often leads to attacks on minorities. “Whenever there is instability in Bangladesh, the fundamentalist elements always use the instability to attack the minorities, especially Hindu minorities,” he said.

Calling this “definitely a matter of concern,” he said India nevertheless views the situation as temporary. “We see it as a passing phase,” he said.

Madhav expressed hope that elections expected early next year would bring change. “We hope that elections take place and an elected government comes to power,” he said.

He stressed that India does not seek to influence voters in neighbouring countries. “You can’t expect people of another country to elect a government that you like,” he said.

However, he said, dealing with an elected government would be easier. “An elected government is always easier to handle than an unelected and unaccountable leadership,” he said.

Madhav underlined the interdependence between India and Bangladesh. “As neighbours, India and Bangladesh are destined to sail together. There is no option for either country,” he said.

Drawing parallels with Sri Lanka, he said relations can improve after elections. “Once in power, we are able to engage with them,” he said, referring to New Delhi’s engagement with Colombo’s new leadership despite earlier tensions.

Madhav said neighbourhood challenges are not new. “Neighbourhood always has been some amount of instability built into this region,” he said, noting that India remains the only consistently stable democracy in South Asia.

He rejected suggestions that anti-India sentiment is growing across the region. “Nothing like it,” he said, arguing that most issues stem from domestic political instability in neighbouring states.

Madhav said India’s approach remains guided by restraint and engagement. “Elected governments have a way to deal with each other,” he said.

India shares deep cultural, economic and civilisational ties with Bangladesh, alongside unresolved political and security concerns. New Delhi has repeatedly said minority protection and democratic stability are central to long-term regional peace.

