Bangladesh Nationalist Party asks Muhammad Yunus to remove students from Cabinet

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 24 : Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the largest political party in Bangladesh, has urged Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to remove two students from his Cabinet.

BNP also demanded to remove National Security Adviser from the interim government, a senior BNP leader said on Saturday evening.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) separately. BNP also demanded an election roadmap immediately.

Earlier in the day, Yunus hold a meeting with his Advisory Council (Cabinet).

BNP has demanded the resignation of two student advisors (Asif Mahmud and Mahfuz Alam) for allegedly undermining the impartiality of the interim government. The party has also demanded the resignation of the National Security Advisor (Khalilur Rahman).

"We have demanded their resignations in a written statement. The impartiality of this government is being undermined due to the security advisor and the two student advisors," BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed told the reporters after meeting with Chief Adviser.

Meanwhile, an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council was held today, dispelling rumors of Yunus's resignation or departure from the country amid political unrest, following the National Economic Council meeting.

Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, will not resign, nor is he leaving the country amid political unrest.

The meeting discussed the three primary responsibilitieselections, reforms, and justiceassigned to the interim government.

"The interim government will listen to the statements of political parties in this regard and clarify the government's position," the Advisory Council said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Planning Commission in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital under the Chairmanship of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

The meeting discussed in detail how the normal working environment is being disrupted and doubts and suspicions are being created in the public mind by making various unreasonable demands, motivated and extra-judicial statements and programmes in the discharge of these responsibilities, the statement said.

