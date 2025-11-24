Bangladesh: Rights body condemns ‘unlawful arrest’ of Baul artist

Paris, Nov 24 A leading international human rights organisation strongly condemned the “unlawful arrest” of Baul artist Abul Sarkar in Bangladesh, describing the accusations of “religious defamation” against him as “fabricated and baseless.”

In a statement, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) also criticised the violent attack carried out by an Islamist extremist group known as “Touhidi Janata” on a peaceful human chain held in Manikganj district on Sunday, demanding the unconditional release of Sarkar.

Citing local media reports and sources, JMBF mentioned that during the attack by Islamist extremists, three followers of Baul music—Abdul Alim, Johurul, and Ariful Islam—were seriously injured.

“The fact that the attackers were able to commit such violence almost with impunity, despite the presence of law enforcement, indicates a severe failure of the state to ensure the safety of cultural activists and peace-loving citizens. This situation is profoundly alarming,” the rights body stated.

According to JMBF, on the night of November 19, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Sarkar from a music event in Madaripur district of Bangladesh. The rights body alleged that the accusations brought against him are based on a “distorted, misleading, and intentionally edited video that was circulated on social media”.

Citing eyewitnesses and fellow artists, the rights body stated that the video completely misrepresented Sarkar’s original statement.

Expressing concern, JMBF said that despite this, he was arrested under charges of “hurting religious sentiments,” reflecting an increasingly concerning pattern of misuse of this law against artists, human rights defenders, and free thinkers in Bangladesh.

“Due to the silence of the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, the rise of Islamist fundamentalist groups across Bangladesh has resulted in repeated attacks, lawsuits, and persecution targeting the arts, literature, cultural activists, shrines, and cultural heritage. This is extremely alarming,” said JMBF’s Founder President and eminent human rights lawyer, Shahanur Islam.

“But what is even more distressing is the ongoing silence of the international community, despite being fully aware of these developments. Such silence is unacceptable. Therefore, we urgently call upon the international community to take immediate measures to stop these human rights violations,” he added.

The JMBF demanded the immediate unconditional release of Sarkar and the withdrawal of the case filed against him.

It also called for regular international monitoring to prevent and address the misuse of “religious defamation” or “hurting religious sentiments” laws in Bangladesh, and to ensure the safety and protection of cultural activists, minority communities, artists, and participants in peaceful assemblies.

