Bangladesh Students' League chief slams Yunus government over Pakistan tilt, minority persecution

(Undisclosed location) June 10 : Bangladesh Students' League President Saddam Hussain has strongly criticised the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, warning against its "increasing closeness" with Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview, he termed the diplomatic shift "dangerous," claiming it dishonors the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War and threatens regional stability.

Hussain, who represents a substantial base of politically active youth affiliated with the Awami League, claimed that Yunus' interim rule not only tolerates but actively promotes relations with Pakistan's intelligence agencies and extremist organisations.

"They're legitimising actors who once committed genocide on our soil," he said, referring to Pakistan's role in the 1971 killings.

He cautioned that Islamic hardliners and terror groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, all of whom have ties to Pakistan, are now receiving state-level support and meeting with high-ranking officials, including the interim Chief himself.

Hussain accused the interim government of attempting to "erase the history" of Bangladesh's freedom. "They demolished Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence at Dhanmondi 32. Liberation War sculptures and institutions have been targeted or vandalised. "This isn't just revisionism; it's deliberate erasure," he stated.

He further claimed that known extremists convicted in past assaults are being released and given official protection. "These gangs had a noticeable role in the political upheaval that deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July and August. "Now, they're being rewarded for their role in destabilising the country," he claimed, warning that Bangladesh risks becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism with active linkages to Pakistan's ISI.

Saddam Hussain gave a bleak image of Bangladesh's current condition, citing an alarming increase in violence against minorities after the change in government. "Minorities, particularly Hindus, live in dread. Since August 5, over 2,200 events targeting minority populations have been reported, including deaths, lootings, forced evictions, and attacks on temples and property," he said.

He accused the interim government of systematically excluding minority groups from public life. "Minority candidates who pass all examinations for government positions are turned down merely because of their religion.

"Their names are blacklisted," he stated. He went on to say that religious freedom has practically been eliminated. "They instruct you on what to wear, what to celebrate, and how to live your faith. "It is no longer a democracy; it is a fascist, religious state."

Hussain sharply criticised Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, saying, "He speaks of peace and democracy abroad, but under his watch, Bangladeshis are silenced, persecuted, and driven underground." Dissent is criminalised, and students who support the Awami League are barred from attending lessons."

Hussain concluded with a powerful appeal to the global community. "Democracy must be restored. This illegitimate interim government must go. The international community has a responsibility to stand with the people of Bangladesh. Without justice, there can be no peace, not here, not in South Asia."

He asserted that the Awami League, despite repeated crackdowns, remains the only political force capable of restoring inclusive governance and secular values in Bangladesh. "Awami League has always bounced back, whether under Yahya, Ayub, or Yunus. The people are with us, and we will reclaim our country through their verdict."

