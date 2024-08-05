Bangladesh Violence: Death Toll Rises to 100, More Than Hundred Injured in Clashes Between Protesters and Ruling Party Supporters; India Issues Advisory

Nearly 100 people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday (August 4) in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh, forcing authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

Violence in Bangladesh

BREAKING: Bangladesh police are FIRING SHOTS at protesters.



After Sunday's protests left over 40 people dead, a CURFEW and INTERNET BLACKOUT have been imposed.



At least 98 people have been killed in clashes, shootings and counter-chases across the country surrounding the non-cooperation program, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

India has advised its nationals to refrain from travelling to Bangladesh until further notice. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also strongly cautioned its citizens currently living in Bangladesh to be extremely vigilant and limit their movements.

"In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice," MEA said in an official statement on Sunday.

"All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers 8801958383679, 8801958383680, 8801937400591," the Ministry added.

According to the police headquarters, 14 policemen have been killed across the country. Of them, 13 were killed in Sirajganj's Enayetpur police station. One person was killed in Comilla's Elliotganj, the paper said. More than 300 policemen were injured, it added.