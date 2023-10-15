Barrage of rockets fired at Israel, delays press conference of US Senators

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 : A barrage of rockets was fired at Israel that delayed the US Senators' press conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Holon and Ramat Gan, as well as in Rishon Lezion and Beit Dagan further south.

According to the Israel's Magen David Adom Rescue Service, there are no immediate response of injuries, however, search is still under way, The Times of Israel reported.

The Tel Aviv press conference with a bipartisan group of senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was scheduled for 7 pm (local time).

However, it has been delayed as the attendees are forced to run to bomb shelters, The Times of Israel reported.

"Senators, reporters and guests at event are currently sheltering," US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Moreover, UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon said that their base was hit by rocket fire but no injuries have been reported yet.

United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, "Our headquarters in Naqoura was hit with a rocket and we are working to verify from where. Our peacekeepers were not in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas said that it had fired 20 rockets towards Israel in that area.

Additionally, the Israel Defence Forces said that nine rockets crossed into Israel, five were intercepted and four fell in open areas.

"We continue to actively engage with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate the situation, but regrettably despite our efforts military escalation continues. We urge all the parties involved to cease fire and allow us, as peacekeepers, to help find solutions," UNIFIL added.

According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed, with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said that the estimated 150-200 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, adding, "We are making every effort to locate them even in this great complexity.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Hamas is a terrorist group and its only agenda is to destroy Israel and murder Jews. He said the group is not a representative of the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations for the future.

