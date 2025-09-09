Batting for Global South, India sends medical assistance to Mozambique

Maputo/New Delhi, Sep 9 India on Tuesday dispatched medical assistance to Mozambique through a Coast Guard vessel to augment the southern African nation's healthcare capabilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"Supporting a key Global South partner - Mozambique. India sends medical assistance to Mozambique. The first tranche of the aid was dispatched via an Indian Coast Guard vessel. The aid comprises medicines, surgical supplies and consumables which will augment Mozambique's healthcare capabilities," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

India shares warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trade links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back to several centuries and pre-date the colonial era.

Earlier in June, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Mozambique and met country's Foreign Minister Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, discussing with him ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X following their meeting, Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote, "Delighted to meet HE Ms. Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Mozambique in Maputo. Reviewed the progress of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen India-Mozambique ties. Our two countries stand to benefit from our growing relations."

MoS Singh and Mozambican Health Minister Ussene Hilario Isse also inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Camp at the Central Hospital in Maputo.

"Inaugurated Jaipur Foot (artificial limb fitment) camp in Maputo along with Health Minister of Mozambique, HE Dr. Ussene Hilario Isse. Funded by GoI, the camp will provide artificial limbs to around 1200 beneficiaries, positively impacting the lives of beneficiaries and their families," he posted on X.

Diplomatic ties between two nations were established as soon as Mozambique became independent in 1975 and India was among the first nations to set up a diplomatic mission in Mozambique. The Indian Ambassador had attended the first flag hoisting ceremony of independent Mozambique on June 25, 1975.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor