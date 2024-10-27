Beijing condemns US-Taiwan arms sales, calls it violation of one-China principle

Beijing [China], October 27 : China strongly condemned the recent USD1.988 billion arms deal between the United States and Taiwan, stating that it seriously violates the one-China principle.

China also condemned the arms deal, warning that it severely undermines China's sovereignty and national security, jeopardises China-US relations and destabilises peace across the Taiwan Strait. It also cautioned that the sale sends a dangerously misleading signal to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks after the US Defence Department announced on October 26 that the State Department has approved USD 1.988 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the "National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems" and radar systems.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 communique of 1982. The sales seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the US."

The spokesperson added, "The US's decision to use Taiwan to contain China and help advance "Taiwan independence" agenda by arming Taiwan goes against the US leaders' commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and the two sides' effort of stabilising the China-US relations."

China also issued a stern warning to the US, urging it to stop providing arms to Taiwan and halt actions that compromise peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "China urges the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop the dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. We will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said.

Notably, US had announced its approval for potential sales of radar systems and surface-to-air missile systems to Taiwan, with a total value of approximately USD 1.988 billion in order to enhance its defence capabilities amid rising Chinese tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

This marked the 17th instance and the fifth since Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on January 13 that US President Joe Biden's administration has authorised an arms sale to Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan.

According to a press release from the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the latest arms sales package to Taiwan features AN/TPS-77 and AN/TPS-78 Radar Turnkey Systems, along with related equipment, at an estimated cost of USD 828 million.

The DSCA noted that these systems would enhance Taiwan's ability to address current and future threats by offering multi-mission, ground-based radar solutions for medium- to long-range air surveillance.

The report states that the arms sales package also includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and associated equipment, with an estimated cost of USD 1.16 billion.

It added that the system will enhance Taiwan's capacity to defend its airspace, bolster regional security, and improve interoperability with the US.

